BRIEF-Hanesbrands Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.06

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc:

* HANESBRANDS REPORTS FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 SALES ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $1.645 BILLION

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 TO $0.25

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72 TO $1.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.54 TO $1.62

* SEES Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 TO $0.20

* SAYS AT MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE, NET SALES EXPECTED TO RISE ABOUT 5 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 SALES $1.42 BILLION TO $1.44 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BILLION TO $6.82 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS TOOK $457 MILLION CHARGE IN QUARTER RELATED TO U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX REFORM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $1.42 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.04, REVENUE VIEW $6.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, ORGANIC GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LESS THAN 1 PERCENT IN Q1

* SAYS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: