May 18 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc:

* HANESBRANDS INC SAYS CEO GERALD EVANS REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 17,500 SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $17.66/SHARE ON MAY 16 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2GuHbhI) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)