May 15 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BILLION TO $6.82 BILLION

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $1.71 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.76, REVENUE VIEW $6.77 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S