March 16 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Group Ltd:

* LO WAI PAK, WEBER WILL BE APPOINTED AS CEO DESIGNATE OF HANG LUNG GROUP AND HANG LUNG PROPERTIES‍​

* CURRENT CEO OF CO & HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD, CHEN NAN LOK, PHILIP, TO RETIRE ON JULY 16