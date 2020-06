BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties Expects Due To Covid-19, 2020 Financial Results May Be Adversely Affected

June 5 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Properties Ltd:

* HANG LUNG PROPERTIES- EXPECT THAT DUE TO COVID-19, 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD - MAY REPORT A LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE IN 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD- EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO REVALUATION LOSS OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

* HANG LUNG PROPERTIES SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPERATING CASH FLOW AND DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION CAPABILITY OF GROUP FOR PERIOD