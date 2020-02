BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank Says FY Attributable Profit Up 3% To HK$24,840 Mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd:

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 16.9% AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$32,255 MILLION VERSUS HK$30,047 MILLION

* FORECAST A MILD CONTRACTION IN HONG KONG GDP FOR 2020

* EXPECT TO SEE A SLOWDOWN IN FULL-YEAR GDP GROWTH FOR 2020 IN MAINLAND CHINA

* CONTINUING SOCIAL UNREST AND CONCERNS OVER CORONAVIRUS HAVE POTENTIAL TO FURTHER INCREASE DOWNSIDE RISK IN HONG KONG

* "AS WE START OFF 2020, WE ARE ALSO FACING ADDITIONAL CHALLENGES POSED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK"