May 15 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited:

* CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LTD, SHIMAO PROPERTY AND CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY TO BE ADDED TO HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX WITH EFFECT FROM JUNE 8

* H-SHARES OF NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE, CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION AND HAITONG SECURITIES TO BE REMOVED FROM HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX Source text in English: bit.ly/2LspXGE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)