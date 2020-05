May 6 (Reuters) - Hang Tai Yue Group Holdings Ltd:

* HANG TAI YUE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS INCREASE OF NOT LESS THAN HK$20 MILLION IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR THREE MONTHS

* HANG TAI YUE GROUP - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN SALARIES & BENEFITS OF TECHNICAL STAFF OF GROUP DURING QUARTER