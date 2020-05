May 13 (Reuters) - Hang Tai Yue Group Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$34.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$11.1 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE HK$159.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$151 MILLION

* DECREASED DEMAND FOR SERVICES OF RESORTS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE UNTIL Q3 OF 2020

* IN VIEW OF RESTRICTIONS PUT BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT, OPERATIONS OF RESORTS WILL CONTINUE TO BE SUSPENDED