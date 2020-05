May 7 (Reuters) - Hanger Inc:

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3.2 PERCENT

* IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN EXEMPT EMPLOYEE AND OFFICER SALARIES, FURLOUGHING OF EMPLOYEES

* BEGINNING IN LAST WEEKS OF MARCH 2020, COMPANY'S BUSINESS VOLUMES BEGAN TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC