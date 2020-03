March 11 (Reuters) - Hanger Inc:

* HANGER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 OUTLOOK

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.9 PERCENT

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE BETWEEN $129.0 MILLION AND $134.0 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: