March 31 (Reuters) - Hanger Inc:

* HANGER - ALL MEMBERS OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM AGREED TO FOREGO BASE SALARY IN VARYING PERCENTAGES DURING PERIOD FROM APRIL 4 UP TO OCT 2, 2020

* HANGER - PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO VINIT K. ASAR WILL FOREGO 100% OF HIS SALARY