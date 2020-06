June 8 (Reuters) - Hanger Inc:

* HANGER INC - AS OF END OF MAY 2020, COMPANY HAD TEMPORARILY CLOSED 24 PATIENT CARE CLINICS

* HANGER INC - FOR MAY 2020, CO HAS SEEN REDUCTION IN DAY-ADJUSTED PATIENT APPOINTMENTS WHEN COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN MAY 2019 OF ABOUT 34%

* HANGER INC - ON JUNE 4, 2020, COMPANY HAD LIQUIDITY OF $170.5 MILLION