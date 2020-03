March 24 (Reuters) - Hanger Inc:

* HANGER INC - MAY FIND IT NECESSARY TO REDUCE OPERATING HOURS OR TEMPORARILY CLOSE CERTAIN OF ITS CLINICS

* HANGER INC - EXPECTS TO EXPERIENCE A NEAR-TERM REDUCTION IN PATIENT APPOINTMENT VOLUMES IN ITS CLINICS

* HANGER INC - WITHDRAWING ITS EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2020