Nov 16(Reuters) - Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned investment unit plans to set up investment management limited partnership with employees of co’s another technology unit, with investment amount of up to 14 million yuan

* Says the limited partnership will invest 13.9 million yuan to acquire 1.3 percent stake in co’s technology unit

