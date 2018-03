March 21 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 507 MILLION YUAN ($80.09 million) IN TECHNOLOGY PROJECT

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS CHEN ZONGNIAN AS CHAIRMAN, GONG HONGJIA AS VICE CHAIRMAN ($1 = 6.3302 Chinese yuan renminbi)