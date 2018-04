April 16 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO UNLOAD 51 PERCENT IN BEIJING COMPANY WORTH 200 MILLION YUAN ($31.83 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2H34lRg Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2830 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)