Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans Hangzhou-based investment fund with a registered capital of 60 million yuan and hold 75 percent stake in the JV after transaction

* Says it will boost Shanghai-based communication tech unit’s capital to 200 million yuan from 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ETnaTF;goo.gl/9DP83u

