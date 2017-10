Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Landscape Architecture Design Institute Co Ltd

* Says it signs cooperation agreement on country park project with investment of about 300 million yuan ($45.09 million)in Hainan province

* Says it expects to win river regulation project with investment of about 1.68 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yy41Fw; bit.ly/2y3m6Lj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6533 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)