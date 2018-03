March 21 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :

* SAYS HONG KONG SUBSIDIARY PLANS TO SELL 2 PERCENT STAKE IN FRONTAGE LABORATORIES TO ALLY BRIDGE LB-SUNSHINE

* SAYS HONG KONG SUBSIDIARY'S HOLDINGS IN FRONTAGE LABORATORIES DOWN TO 68.65 PERCENT FROM 70.65 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Gaoa7Z Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)