BRIEF-Hanmi Financial To Acquire SWNB Bancorp

May 21 (Reuters) - Hanmi Financial Corp:

* HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SWNB BANCORP, INC.

* HANMI FINANCIAL CORP - SWNB SHAREHOLDERS WILL ELECT TO RECEIVE 0.1961 SHARES OF HAFC COMMON STOCK OR $5.74 IN CASH

* HANMI FINANCIAL CORP - AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $76.7 MILLION

* HANMI FINANCIAL CORP - ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019

* HANMI FINANCIAL CORP - EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF SWNB HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO VOTE THEIR SHARES OF SWNB COMMON STOCK IN FAVOR THE TRANSACTION

* HANMI FINANCIAL CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION