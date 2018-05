May 3 (Reuters) - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 17 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE - EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

* HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE - IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: