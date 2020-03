BRIEF-Hannover Re CFO: Our Experts See Impact Of 200 Mln Eur Due To Coronavirus-Related Disruptions

March 11 (Reuters) - Hannover Re:

* CEO ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS FROM TODAY’S PERSPECTIVE WE DON’T SEE LARGE-SCALE NEGATIVE EFFECTS

* HANNOVER RE CFO SAYS IN WORST CASE SCENARIO, WE EXPECT IMPACT OF MID DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION FIGURE IF OLYMPICS AND OTHER BIG EVENTS GET CANCELLED

* HANNOVER RE CFO SAYS WE ARE NOT STRONGLY ENGAGED IN EVENTS’ CANCELLATION INSURANCE BUSINESS

* HANNOVER RE CFO SAYS OUR EXPERTS SEE IMPACT OF 200 MILLION EUR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DISRUPTIONS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)