BRIEF-Hannover Re Says Div Could Rise On Strong Capitalisation

March 13 (Reuters) - Hannover Re:

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND 1.50 EURPER SHARE FOR 2017

* DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO FOR 2018 SEEN AT 35-40 PERCENT OF NET INCOME​, COULD RISE IF PRESENT COMFORTABLE LEVEL OF CAPITALISATION REMAINS UNCHANGED

* ‍2017 GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 958.6 MILLION​

* FY NET PROFIT AT PROPERTY & CASUALTY BUSINESS FELL 11.8 PERCENT TO 837.3 MILLION EUR

* ‍EXPECTATION OF GROUP NET INCOME IN EXCESS OF EUR 1 BILLION FOR 2018 CONFIRMED​

* ‍MAJOR LOSS EXPENDITURE OF EUR 1,127.3 MILLION SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN BUDGETED LEVEL​

* ‍2017 COMBINED RATIO: 99.8% (93.7%)​

* ‍WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA CAUSED CONSIDERABLE LOSSES OF EUR 101.1 MILLION IN Q4​

* ‍EXPECTS GROSS PREMIUM FOR TOTAL BUSINESS TO GROW IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR BY A SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​