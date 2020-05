BRIEF-Hannover Re Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To Coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Hannover Rueck SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: HANNOVER RE POSTS SOLID RESULT IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON HANNOVER RE OVER COURSE OF YEAR STILL DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY

* RETURN ON EQUITY STANDS AT 11.5%

* LIFE AND HEALTH REINSURANCE INCREASES NET PROFIT BY 24.5%

* AROUND EUR 220 MILLION RESERVED FOR ANTICIPATED CORONAVIRUS RELATED LOSSES

* QUARTERLY PROFIT 2.5% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* GROSS PREMIUM RISES BY 8.5% ADJUSTED FOR EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS

* NET MAJOR LOSS BUDGET FOR 2020 IS SET AT EUR 975 MILLION (EUR 875 MILLION)

* THIS ADJUSTMENT IS PRIMARILY A REFLECTION OF GROWTH IN UNDERLYING BUSINESS

* ANTICIPATES AN UNCHANGED PAYOUT RATIO FOR ORDINARY DIVIDEND IN RANGE OF 35% TO 45% OF ITS IFRS GROUP NET INCOME

* ORDINARY DIVIDEND WILL BE SUPPLEMENTED BY PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND SUBJECT TO A CONTINUED COMFORTABLE LEVEL OF CAPITALISATION AND GROUP NET INCOME WITHIN EXPECTED BOUNDS

* BUILDING ON 1 JANUARY TREATY RENEWALS, ROUND OF RENEWALS AS AT 1 APRIL 2020 PASSED OFF FAVOURABLY FOR HANNOVER RE

* TOTAL PREMIUM VOLUME BOOKED FROM THIS ROUND OF TREATY RENEWALS INCREASED BY 25.1%

* WE TOO WILL NOT ESCAPE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS UNSCATHED.

* EVEN THOUGH IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY CONCRETE IMPACTS ON REINSURANCE AND FINANCIAL MARKETS, OUR CAPITAL RESOURCES ARE GEARED TO MANAGING SUCH EXTREME EVENTS

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) CONTRACTED BY 5.2% TO EUR 426.6 MILLION (EUR 450.0 MILLION)

* Q1 GROUP NET INCOME REACHED EUR 300.9 MILLION (EUR 293.7 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 2.5% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.49 (EUR 2.43)