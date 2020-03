March 11 (Reuters) - Hannover Rueck SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: HANNOVER RE DELIVERS DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS AND PREMIUM GROWTH AND INCREASES DIVIDEND

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 5.50

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 CONFIRMED - GROUP NET INCOME OF AROUND EUR 1.2 BILLION

* AN AMOUNT OF EUR 85.7 MILLION WAS SET ASIDE FOR INSOLVENCY OF UK TRAVEL OPERATOR THOMAS COOK Source text: bit.ly/39SBTMg (Berlin Speed Desk)