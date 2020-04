BRIEF-Hannover Rueck SE Hannover Rück SE Hannover Re Withdraws Profit Guidance For 2020

April 21 (Reuters) - Hannover Rueck SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HANNOVER RÜCK SE: HANNOVER RE WITHDRAWS PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* Q1 ANTICIPATES GROUP NET INCOME OF ABOUT EUR 300 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 293.7 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF ABOUT EUR 426 MILLION (EUR 450.0 MILLION).

* FIGURES FOR Q1 WERE NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY WORLDWIDE SPREAD OF VIRUS AS THEY ALSO BENEFITTED FROM LOWER OTHER CHARGES

* IT IS STILL TOO SOON TO ESTIMATE EXPECTED NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS OVER COURSE OF YEAR IN LIGHT OF PREVAILING UNCERTAINTIES AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR Q1 OF 2020, HANNOVER RE ANTICIPATES GROUP NET INCOME OF ABOUT EUR 300 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 293.7 MILLION) AND AN OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF ABOUT EUR 426 MILLION (EUR 450.0 MILLION)