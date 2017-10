Oct 27 (Reuters) - HannsTouch Solution Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 2017 1st series domestic unsecured corporate bonds worth T$1.8 billion

* Bonds are each with par value and issue price of T$10 million

* Proceeds will be used to enrich operation fund and improve financial structure

