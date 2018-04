BRIEF-Hanover Estimates Impact Of Catastrophe Activity To Be In Range Of $66 To $76 Mln Before Taxes On Its Q1 Results

April 16 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* THE HANOVER ESTIMATES THE IMPACT OF FIRST QUARTER CATASTROPHES

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC - ESTIMATED IMPACT OF CATASTROPHE ACTIVITY TO BE IN RANGE OF $66 TO $76 MILLION BEFORE TAXES ON ITS Q1 RESULTS

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC - LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP - ESTIMATE ALSO INCLUDES BENEFIT OF FAVORABLE DEVELOPMENT OF ABOUT $9.5 MILLION ON PRIOR-YEAR CATASTROPHE LOSSES