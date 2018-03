March 28 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL SPECIALTY BUSINESS

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC - RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC - ‍CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: