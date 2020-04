April 28 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.03 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $69.6 MILLION, DOWN 0.9% FROM PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER