April 10 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP - WILL RETURN 15% OF APRIL AND MAY AUTO PREMIUMS TO ITS ELIGIBLE PERSONAL LINES CUSTOMERS

* HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP - REFUND EQUATES TO ABOUT $30 MILLION IN PREMIUM, WHICH WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q2 2020