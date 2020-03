March 20 (Reuters) - Hans Energy Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$314.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$141.6 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$131.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$94.8 MILLION

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUSES EPIDEMIC IS RELATIVELY MILD ON GROUP'S BUSINESS