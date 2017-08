July 24 (Reuters) - GIGASET AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HANS-HENNING DOERR LEAVES GIGASET AG

* ‍HANS-HENNING DOERR, CFO OF GIGASET, HAS DECIDED, FOR PERSONAL REASONS, NOT TO EXTEND HIS EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT EXPIRING AT DEC 31ST​

* ‍DOERR HAS BEEN RELEASED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​