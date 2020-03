BRIEF-Hansa Biopharma Announces Long Term Follow-Up Data

March 6 (Reuters) - Hansa Biopharma AB:

* HANSA BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES LONG TERM FOLLOW-UP DATA THAT DEMONSTRATES 2-YEAR GRAFT SURVIVAL OF 89% AFTER IMLIFDASE TREATMENT AND TRANSPLANTATION

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - POSTER HIGHLIGHTS THAT 43 (93%) OF 46 TRANSPLANTED PATIENTS HAD A FUNCTIONING GRAFT AFTER 6 MONTHS

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - 3 GRAFT LOSSES OCCURRED IN CROSSMATCH POSITIVE GROUP LEAVING 36 (92%) OF THESE 39 PATIENTS WITH A FUNCTIONING GRAFT AT 6 MONTHS

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - NO FURTHER GRAFT LOSSES OCCURRED UP TO 2 YEARS AFTER TRANSPLANTATION

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - 2-YEAR DEATH CENSORED GRAFT SURVIVAL WAS 24 OUT OF 27 PATIENTS (89%), AND OVERALL GRAFT SURVIVAL WAS 24 OF 30 PATIENTS (80%).

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - KIDNEY FUNCTION ASSESSMENT DEMONSTRATED THAT 28 (87%) OF 32 PATIENTS WITH DATA, AND 23 (88%) OF 26 CROSSMATCH POSITIVE PATIENTS, HAD A WELL FUNCTIONING KIDNEY AT 6 MONTHS.

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - FEWER PATIENTS WITH CPRA ≥99.9 WHO EXPERIENCED A POSTIVE CROSSMATCH REFUSAL, RECEIVED A TRANSPLANT (30%) COMPARED TO OTHER POSTIVE CROSSMATCH REFUSAL WAITLIST PATIENTS (45%)

* HANSA BIOPHARMA AB - IT WAS CONCLUDED THAT TECHNOLOGIES AND THERAPIES TO REDUCE CROSSMATCH REFUSALS COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON PATIENTS AND KIDNEY ALLOCATION.