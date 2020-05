May 25 (Reuters) - Hansa Biopharma AB:

* HANSA BIOPHARMA SUBMITS RESPONSES TO OUTSTANDING QUESTIONS FROM EMA ON MAY 26. REVIEW IS ON TRACK; AN OPINION FROM CHMP IS EXPECTED BY END OF JUNE.

* CHMP OPINION IS EXPECTED AT JUNE 22-25 MEETING, FOLLOWED BY A DECISION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN Q3 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)