BRIEF-Hansa Biopharma Provides Q1 Update

April 28 (Reuters) - Hansa Biopharma AB:

* STUDY PROTOCOL FOR A NEW US TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO BE SUBMITTED IN Q2 2020.

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY IMPACT PARTS OF HANSA BIOPHARMA’S BUSINESS, NAMELY: RECRUITMENT TIMELINES OF ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES, START OF RECRUITMENT INTO US TRIAL, POTENTIAL EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF IMLIFIDASE IN KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION AND FINANCING STRATEGY

* INVESTMENTS IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SG&A INCREASED IN THE FIRST QUARTER TO SEK 53M (Q1’19: SEK 43M) AND SEK 39M (SEK 29M), RESPECTIVELY.

* CASH POSITION WAS SEK 477M AT THE END OF MARCH 2020. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED AT SEK -121M (SEK -102M).