BRIEF-Hansa Biopharma Announces Exclusive Agreement With Sarepta Therapeutics

July 2 (Reuters) - Hansa Biopharma AB:

* HANSA BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND PROMOTE IMLIFIDASE AS PRE-TREATMENT AHEAD OF GENE THERAPY IN SELECT INDICATIONS

* WILL RECEIVE A USD 10 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO USD 397.5 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT

* WILL BOOK ALL SALES OF IMLIFIDASE AND WOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR ROYALTIES IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGITS TO MID-TEENS ON ANY GENE THERAPY SALES ENABLED THROUGH PRE-TREATMENT WITH IMLIFIDASE IN NAB-POSITIVE PATIENTS