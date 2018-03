March 20 (Reuters) - HANSA MEDICAL AB:

* SØREN TULSTRUP APPOINTED NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HANSA MEDICAL

* ‍ACTING CEO ULF WIINBERG REVERTS TO HIS FORMER ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF HANSA MEDICAL​

* ‍BIRGIT STATTIN NORINDER REVERTS TO HER FORMER ROLE AS MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS.​

* APPOINTED SØREN TULSTRUP AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HANSA MEDICAL EFFECTIVE TODAY MARCH 20, 2018​

* ‍SØREN TULSTRUP RECENTLY SERVED AS CEO OF VIFOR PHARMA AG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)