BRIEF-Hansard Global Says Co Expects Q4 To Be More Challenging

May 7 (Reuters) - Hansard Global PLC:

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - UPDATE ON TRADING AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - NEW BUSINESS FOR Q3 2020 WAS £38.4M IN PVNBP (“PRESENT VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS PREMIUMS”) TERMS, AN INCREASE OF 12.6% ON Q3 2019

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020, NEW BUSINESS WAS £118.5M, AN INCREASE OF 9.4% ON COMPARATIVE PRIOR YEAR

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION IN MARCH AND WERE £953.5M AT 31 MARCH 2020, DOWN 12% FROM £1,085.4M AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - HAVE NOT REQUIRED ANY GOVERNMENT-BACKED FINANCIAL SUPPORT NOR PLACED ANY STAFF ON FURLOUGH

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - COVID-19 VIRUS HAS HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON OUR NEW BUSINESS IN Q3 2020

* HANSARD GLOBAL PLC - EXPECT Q4 TO BE MORE CHALLENGING