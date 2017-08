July 3 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd:

* Acquisition of Enoro and $50 mln equity raising

* To ‍ acquire Enoro Holding for an enterprise value of A$96 mln​

* Undertaking an A$50 mln equity raising comprising an A$40 mln underwritten institutional placement and an A$10 mln share placement​

* Acquisition is forecast to be EPS accretive in FY18​