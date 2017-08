July 13 (Reuters) - HANSEYACHTS AG

* INCREASED CONSOLIDATED SALES IN FY BY AROUND 12% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 128.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 114.9 MILLION)

* FY GROUP RESULT AT EUR 3.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION)