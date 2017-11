Nov 28 (Reuters) - HANSEYACHTS AG:

* CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF EUR 23.3 MILLION IN Q1 (JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2017) (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 21.6 MILLION)​

* Q1 ‍ORDERS IN HAND INCREASED BY 59 %​

* ‍POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍EBITDA IN Q1 AMOUNTED TO EUR -1.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR +0.9 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR FY 2017/2018 EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH IN TURNOVER AND ANOTHER POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED RESULT FOR YEAR​