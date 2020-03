March 25 (Reuters) - HANSEYACHTS AG:

* SUSPENDS 2019/2020 FORECAST DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRODUCTION IS SLOWING DOWN AT ALL LOCATIONS

* DUE TO THESE CIRCUMSTANCES, RELIABLE ESTIMATES FOR 2019/2020 BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS ARE CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE

* HOWEVER, EXPECTS LOSS FOR 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR BASED ON EVALUATION COMPLETED TODAY AND CURRENT SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)