March 20 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 6.1P PER SHARE VERSUS IN 2016 5.9P PER SHARE)‍​

* NOTWITHSTANDING REAL CHALLENGES SURROUNDING EU EXIT PROCESS, NOT SEEN ANY NEGATIVE EFFECT ON TENANTS’ TAKE UP OF SPACE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)