April 27 (Reuters) - Hanwang Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS LIU YINGJIAN AS CHAIRMAN

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC

* SAYS APPLE TO PAY TRANSACTION AMOUNT OF $8 MLN IN SIX INSTALLMENTS IF CONDITIONS OF THE AGREEMENT FULFILLED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HTrWU7; bit.ly/2HvQXkW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)