Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hanwell Holdings Ltd:

* Nagomi entered into a sale and purchase agreement with sellers

* Consideration of property at about S$6.9 million

* Not expected to have any material impact on EPS for current FY ending 31 December 2017

* Deal for acquisition of immovable property in Japan comprising a 5- storey building with underground basement