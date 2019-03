March 4 (Reuters) - Eguana Technologies Inc:

* GERMAN MARKET LEADER HANWHA Q CELLS AND EGUANA ANNOUNCE EUROPEAN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE ENDURO HOME STORAGE SYSTEM

* EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC - AGREEMENT WITH HANWHA Q CELLS GMBH HAS AN INITIAL ORDER QUANTITY OF 500 UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: