April 11 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd:

* HANWHA Q CELLS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $624.7 MILLION VERSUS $565.2 MILLION

* SEES FY TOTAL MODULE SHIPMENTS IN RANGE OF 6,000 TO 6,200 MW

* SEES FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL MODULE SHIPMENTS IN RANGE OF 6,000 TO 6,200 MW

* QTRLY LOSS PER FULLY DILUTED ADS $0.61

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $90.0 MILLION

* ESTIMATES $37.0 MILLION IN RELATION TO A PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE IN TURKEY JV IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: