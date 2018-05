May 14 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q CELLS Co Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE $443 MILLION VERSUS $432 MILLION

* HANWHA Q CELLS CO - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $145.0 MILLION FOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES AND CERTAIN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT RELATED EXPENDITURES FOR FY18

* SEES TOTAL MODULE SHIPMENTS IN RANGE OF 5,600 TO 5,800 MW, REVISED FROM ITS INITIAL GUIDANCE OF 6,000 TO 6,200 MW FOR FY18